ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 75.4% in December

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,116 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 68,484 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of PRKR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.26.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, is a development?stage company specializing in advanced wireless broadband and mobile communication technologies. The company’s core innovation is its PowerLine digital front?end architecture, designed to streamline receiver design, lower power consumption and reduce component counts in mobile handsets, tablets and other wireless devices. By leveraging a software?defined radio approach, ParkerVision’s solutions can support multiple air?interface standards on a single hardware platform.

The company’s business model is centered on the licensing and enforcement of its intellectual property portfolio.

