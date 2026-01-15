Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLRGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 867,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 968,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Company Profile

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

