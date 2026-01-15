One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75.
One Media iP Group Trading Down 6.7%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
