BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.89 and last traded at $217.5640, with a volume of 1002108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.96.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

