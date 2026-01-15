Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Trading Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.90. 1,388,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,110,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,097,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,002.24. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,225.75. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,164,094 shares of company stock valued at $108,255,773. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,441.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,761 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 18.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 468,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 21.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.