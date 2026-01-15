Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Declines By 41.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,202 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,063 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,619 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,986,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GSEU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,930. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSEU was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.