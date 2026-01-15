iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.5043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

