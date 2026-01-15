iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.5043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.