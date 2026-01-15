Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.24, but opened at $167.12. Rich Sparkle shares last traded at $179.45, with a volume of 25,758 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rich Sparkle has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

