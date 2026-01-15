Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

AVAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 140,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,266. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $621.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 8,346,059 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $75,114,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,544,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,902,264. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 386,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,556. The trade was a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,857,606 shares of company stock worth $295,491,307 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

