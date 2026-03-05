Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Featured Articles

