11,771 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2,957.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $987,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,125,421.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,614 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,410. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

