Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 52.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSMT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings cut PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 4,255 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $582,339.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,558.44. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $1,015,786.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,594.72. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,671 shares of company stock worth $2,283,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

