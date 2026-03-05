Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.22 Million in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 52.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSMT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings cut PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 4,255 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $582,339.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,558.44. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $1,015,786.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 108,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,594.72. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,671 shares of company stock worth $2,283,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.