Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases 13,909 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 2,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,055,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 110,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

See Also

