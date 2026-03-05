Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases 13,909 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVGFree Report) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 2,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,055,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 110,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

REV Group (NYSE:REVGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.