Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF $EDGI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,476 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 58.64% of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter.

EDGI opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

