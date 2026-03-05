Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PTC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in PTC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PTC by 2,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 204,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PTC by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This trade represents a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average is $183.05. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.08.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

