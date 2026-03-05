Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,443.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

