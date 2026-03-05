Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $79.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

