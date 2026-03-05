Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Genius Sports’ conference call:
- Genius reported strong 2025 results with group revenue of $669 million (+31%) and group Adjusted EBITDA of $136 million (20% margin), its best annual performance since 2021.
- The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $810–820M revenue and $180–190M Adjusted EBITDA and said the Legend acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with a pro?forma annualized target of ~$1.1B revenue and $320–330M Adjusted EBITDA (~30% margin, ~50% FCF conversion).
- Management positioned Legend as a technology?first audience monetization platform (claimed ~118M users) that generates high?LTV customers and outlined four near?term revenue synergies—cross?sell, audience monetization, scaling to leagues/teams, and distribution of Genius products—which could materially expand addressable market (?+70% into iCasino).
- Free cash flow declined in 2025 partly due to roughly $30M of non?recurring litigation/M&A costs, the media segment will shift some arrangements from gross to net reporting (reducing reported top?line growth though improving margins), and the Legend deal remains subject to regulatory approval.
Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.
Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong full?year results — the company reported ~31% revenue growth for 2025 and a roughly 59% jump in EBITDA, signalling accelerating scale and improving operating leverage that some investors view as a major positive for future profitability. Genius Sports (GENI) Stock Rallies on 31% Revenue Surge and 59% EBITDA Jump in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat in Q4 and raised FY2026 top?line guide — Q4 revenue came in above Street estimates ($240.5M vs. ~$234.9M est.) and management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($810M–$820M) slightly above consensus, which supports growth expectations. Genius Sports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum — new adtech deployments (including partnerships with Magnite and NBC Sports RSNs) expand monetization channels and could lift media/ad revenue and yield per impression over time. Genius Sports adds adtech deployments with Magnite, NBC Sports RSNs
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcript takeaways — management reiterated growth priorities and provided slide deck/context; useful for modeling but no material surprises beyond the numbers and guidance. Genius Sports (GENI) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued losses — Q4 EPS of ($0.08) missed consensus (~$0.03) and the company remains unprofitable on a net margin and ROE basis, which triggered near?term selling pressure despite top?line strength. Genius Sports stock falls over 5% on earnings miss despite revenue beat
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism on the Legend acquisition — analysts and investors remain divided on the strategic fit and financial impact of the Legend deal, creating uncertainty around capital allocation, integration risk and potential dilution. Genius Sports earnings loom as Legend acquisition divides Street
- Negative Sentiment: Net loss persists — coverage notes the company still reports net losses despite revenue growth, so profitability timelines and cash flow are key risks to watch. Genius Sports reports revenue gains, net loss in latest earnings
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.
The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.
