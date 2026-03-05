Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Genius Sports’ conference call:

Genius reported strong 2025 results with group revenue of $669 million (+31%) and group Adjusted EBITDA of $136 million (20% margin) , its best annual performance since 2021.

Genius reported strong 2025 results with group revenue of and group Adjusted EBITDA of , its best annual performance since 2021. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $810–820M revenue and $180–190M Adjusted EBITDA and said the Legend acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with a pro?forma annualized target of ~ $1.1B revenue and $320–330M Adjusted EBITDA (~30% margin, ~50% FCF conversion).

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and said the Legend acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with a pro?forma annualized target of ~ revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (~30% margin, ~50% FCF conversion). Management positioned Legend as a technology?first audience monetization platform (claimed ~118M users) that generates high?LTV customers and outlined four near?term revenue synergies—cross?sell, audience monetization, scaling to leagues/teams, and distribution of Genius products—which could materially expand addressable market (?+70% into iCasino).

Management positioned Legend as a technology?first audience monetization platform (claimed ~118M users) that generates high?LTV customers and outlined four near?term revenue synergies—cross?sell, audience monetization, scaling to leagues/teams, and distribution of Genius products—which could materially expand addressable market (?+70% into iCasino). Free cash flow declined in 2025 partly due to roughly $30M of non?recurring litigation/M&A costs, the media segment will shift some arrangements from gross to net reporting (reducing reported top?line growth though improving margins), and the Legend deal remains subject to regulatory approval.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

