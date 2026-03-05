Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $62,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,394 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,492,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $733.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

