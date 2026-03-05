Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 47,162 shares.The stock last traded at $0.5452 and had previously closed at $0.6275.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 7.5%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.