Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,103 shares.The stock last traded at $169.53 and had previously closed at $175.49.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $952.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.