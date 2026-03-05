Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 33,103 shares.The stock last traded at $169.53 and had previously closed at $175.49.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $952.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

