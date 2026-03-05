AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 18.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) were down 18.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $37.66. 3,327,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,849,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Specifically, Director Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $445,673.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,075.39. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $516,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,640.62. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on AXT in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Key Headlines Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Large institutional investors added meaningful positions in Q4 2025 (e.g., Davidson Kempner, Hood River, Point72), which creates underlying demand and longer?term support for the stock.

Brainhole Technology disclosed a reinvestment that includes AXT shares, representing an external investor allocating proceeds into AXTI — a potential vote of confidence/near?term buying interest.

Reported short?interest figures in feeds are inconsistent/zero (displaying 0/NaN), so there's no clear short?interest signal to explain price moves or a short?squeeze narrative today.

Technical momentum has been very strong over months (large YTD gains and recent highs), but some market commentary notes decelerating upside — a mixed technical picture for near?term direction.

CEO Morris S. Young sold 159,536 shares on Mar 2 (~$6.9M at the reported average), a sizeable insider disposition that likely weighed on sentiment; SEC filing: SEC Filing

Director Jesse Chen executed two recent sales (11,320 shares on Mar 2 and 11,007 shares on Mar 3), reducing his holdings and contributing to intraday selling pressure; trade report: InsiderTrades

Aggregate insider activity shows heavy net selling (multiple insiders selling and few/no purchases reported over recent months), which is a negative governance/sentiment signal for traders and likely exacerbated short?term outflows.

AXT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1,071.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Featured Articles

