Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,328,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,058% from the previous session’s volume of 114,680 shares.The stock last traded at $68.0250 and had previously closed at $75.05.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
