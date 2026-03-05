Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.62. 252,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,370,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Intapp Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Intapp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Intapp by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

