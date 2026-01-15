Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $93.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.
In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.
