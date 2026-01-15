WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and bullish technicals: multiple reports note gold printed new all?time highs and remains in a confirmed bull trend as buyers defend moving?average support, reinforcing ETF inflows into IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: New Record High Confirms Bull Trend
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk lifting safe?haven demand: coverage points to Iran tensions as a key catalyst pushing gold toward higher targets, supporting flows into bullion-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold News: Record Breakout as Iran Tensions Push Price Toward $5,000 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Soft inflation and Fed uncertainty supporting gold: several pieces highlight cooler CPI and labour?market dynamics that raise the odds of easier policy, a tailwind for gold and for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver Surge as Inflation Cools and Geopolitical Risks Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Silver rally adds breadth to the metals complex: silver is approaching historic highs (near $90+) which typically draws investor interest to the sector and can boost gold ETF demand. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets and long?term narratives: bullish forecasts (e.g., Citigroup and VanEck commentary) outline $5,000/oz gold scenarios—supportive for long?term IAU positioning but not an immediate guaranteed price path. Gold will hit $5,000/oz, silver $100/oz by March, but gold will be vulnerable to correction afterward – Citigroup
- Neutral Sentiment: Intra?day technical guides and trading levels: market analysis pieces provide key entry/exit levels for active traders—useful for short?term flows but not directional guarantees for ETF performance. Gold market analysis for January 14 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Technical correction / profit?taking risk: some outlets report early?session declines and possible technical pullbacks after record settlements, which can trigger short?term outflows from IAU. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction, Possible Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pullbacks tied to rate?pause expectations: at least one note flags gold slipping below $4,600 as market pricing of Fed actions shifts—rate expectations can create volatility for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Slips Below $4,600, Silver Finds Support
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
