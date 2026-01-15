WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $87.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

