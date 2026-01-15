The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after purchasing an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC set a $604.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.61.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $932.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $279.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $961.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $789.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.49. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market tailwind: U.S. futures and tech stocks are rebounding, putting broad upward pressure on bank and trading names including Goldman ahead of its earnings report. Stock Market Today

Market tailwind: U.S. futures and tech stocks are rebounding, putting broad upward pressure on bank and trading names including Goldman ahead of its earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Potential deal fees: Goldman is reportedly working on Bitpanda’s potential Frankfurt IPO as one of the lead banks — any completed role would add investment banking fees and be a near-term positive catalyst. Bitpanda IPO report

Potential deal fees: Goldman is reportedly working on Bitpanda’s potential Frankfurt IPO as one of the lead banks — any completed role would add investment banking fees and be a near-term positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst revisions ahead of Q4: Several Wall Street analysts have updated forecasts ahead of GS’s Q4 print, implying some upward estimate movements that can support the stock if Goldman beats or guides positively. Forecast changes ahead of Q4

Analyst revisions ahead of Q4: Several Wall Street analysts have updated forecasts ahead of GS’s Q4 print, implying some upward estimate movements that can support the stock if Goldman beats or guides positively. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings expectations: Street consensus expects Q4 EPS of about $11.6–$11.7 and revenue near $13.8B — these set clear beat/ miss benchmarks that will drive intraday moves when results arrive. CNBC earnings preview

Earnings expectations: Street consensus expects Q4 EPS of about $11.6–$11.7 and revenue near $13.8B — these set clear beat/ miss benchmarks that will drive intraday moves when results arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus = cautious: The average analyst rating on GS is “Hold,” signaling balanced expectations — good results could move the stock materially higher, but middling outcomes may leave shares muted. Analyst ratings summary

Analyst consensus = cautious: The average analyst rating on GS is “Hold,” signaling balanced expectations — good results could move the stock materially higher, but middling outcomes may leave shares muted. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk to payments sector: Goldman research flagged that proposed credit-card reforms could create near-term risks for payments companies — increased market volatility in payments could pressure trading and advisory flows tied to that sector. Credit card regulation analysis

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

