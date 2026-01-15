Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Lowered by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,283 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 6.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average of $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $425.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

