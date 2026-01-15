Well Done LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,217,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 859,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% in the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.