Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBY. Asset Planning Inc raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Joby confirmed an expansion of manufacturing capacity with acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time?to?delivery as the company ramps toward commercial service. Ohio facility acquisition

Joby confirmed an expansion of manufacturing capacity with acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time?to?delivery as the company ramps toward commercial service. Positive Sentiment: Joby announced a vertiport partnership with Metropolis to build 25 U.S. vertiports — this de?risks market access and supports near?term commercialization and recurring-local revenue opportunities. Vertiports partnership

Joby announced a vertiport partnership with Metropolis to build 25 U.S. vertiports — this de?risks market access and supports near?term commercialization and recurring-local revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: a handful of buy/hold ratings but an average MarketBeat target below current levels — signaling continued debate on timing and valuation. Analyst summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed: a handful of buy/hold ratings but an average MarketBeat target below current levels — signaling continued debate on timing and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including CEO Joeben Bevirt, CFO Rodrigo Brumana and several senior execs — filed sales totaling large, public reductions of holdings on Jan. 13–14; the scale and breadth of these Form 4s can be read as a near?term negative signal for investor confidence. Representative SEC filing (CEO). CEO Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,711.68. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,293.12. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 289,556 shares of company stock worth $4,052,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JOBY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.56. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

