Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Rothschild Redb raised Coty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

COTY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.96. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 137.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

