OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.77% and a net margin of 24.06%.The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.