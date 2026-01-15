Financial Contrast: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) versus NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) and NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and NovAccess Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -1,839.58% -16.43% -15.68% NovAccess Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovAccess Global has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roivant Sciences and NovAccess Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 2 7 1 2.90 NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.19, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Roivant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roivant Sciences and NovAccess Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $29.05 million 570.30 -$171.98 million ($0.56) -42.54 NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$4.72 million ($0.11) N/A

NovAccess Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovAccess Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats NovAccess Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

