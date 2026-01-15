BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $138.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

KYMR stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $8,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,895,179.94. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,005,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $172,499,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at $684,208,776. This represents a 33.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,895 shares of company stock worth $39,608,051. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

