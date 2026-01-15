Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,149.64. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 13,278 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $621,941.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,792.64. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,961. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veracyte by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 105,499 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $848,000.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

