Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Sells 868 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $693.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $684.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $699.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

