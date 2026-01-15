Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 168.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $308.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.32. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.