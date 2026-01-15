Safestore (LON:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Safestore had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 118.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Safestore’s conference call:

Get Safestore alerts:

Management says the heavy lifting is done and the business is transitioning to earnings delivery, with group revenue of £234.3m , underlying EBITDA of £137m , and a pipeline/unstabilised portfolio expected to add £35m–£40m of EBITDA on stabilization.

, underlying EBITDA of , and a pipeline/unstabilised portfolio expected to add on stabilization. Costs and financing weighed on near?term profits — administrative costs rose ~19.6% (driven by reintroduced variable pay and tech/AI investment), interest costs increased ~£5m, and net debt (including leases) rose to £1.1bn , contributing to a ~4.2% fall in underlying profit before tax.

, contributing to a ~4.2% fall in underlying profit before tax. Operational execution strengthened — like?for?like occupancy increased to 81.2% , RevPAF rose 2.9% , like?for?like store cost growth was a lower?than?expected 4.4% , and initiatives (unit partitioning, AI/digital) are improving rates, conversion and marketing efficiency.

, RevPAF rose , like?for?like store cost growth was a lower?than?expected , and initiatives (unit partitioning, AI/digital) are improving rates, conversion and marketing efficiency. The group remains cash generative (cash flow before investing £89m) and declared a 1% higher full?year dividend of 30.7p, while guiding £86m development CapEx for FY26 as it balances ongoing investment with the aim of rebuilding dividend cover over the medium term.

Safestore Trading Up 3.8%

SAFE opened at GBX 798 on Thursday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 525.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 800.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 722.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 689.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 648 to GBX 682 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFE

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.