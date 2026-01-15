iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is True Vision MN LLC’s 5th Largest Position

True Vision MN LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

