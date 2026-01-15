16,234 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.30 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

