iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,820,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

