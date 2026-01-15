HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for NovoCure Q4 Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
NovoCure Stock Up 0.9%
NVCR stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.73.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,888 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NovoCure by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 634,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,368,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,256,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 293,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NovoCure
Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and set a $39 price target (reduced from $42), implying substantial upside from today’s price and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a long?term outlook (FY2030 EPS of $3.28), signaling confidence in a recovery/outperformance over the next several years and giving investors a positive long?term thesis to balance nearer?term cuts. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides operational and clinical updates that investors will parse for growth cadence and commercialization progress. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage shows a mixed view — a recent report summarized a consensus rating around “Hold,” which may temper directional conviction despite pockets of bullishness. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), increasing expected losses in the near term (for example, FY2026 EPS was lowered to around -$1.49 from -$1.39). Those cuts weaken short?term earnings visibility and are downside pressure for the stock. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article questions NovoCure’s ability to disrupt non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), highlighting clinical and market?share challenges; negative narrative risk on therapy adoption could weigh on growth expectations if concerns persist. Read More.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.