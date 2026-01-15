HC Wainwright Has Bullish Estimate for NovoCure Q4 Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.9%

NVCR stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.73.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,888 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NovoCure by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 634,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,368,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,256,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 293,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NovoCure

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and set a $39 price target (reduced from $42), implying substantial upside from today’s price and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and set a $39 price target (reduced from $42), implying substantial upside from today’s price and likely supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a long?term outlook (FY2030 EPS of $3.28), signaling confidence in a recovery/outperformance over the next several years and giving investors a positive long?term thesis to balance nearer?term cuts. Read More.

HC Wainwright published a long?term outlook (FY2030 EPS of $3.28), signaling confidence in a recovery/outperformance over the next several years and giving investors a positive long?term thesis to balance nearer?term cuts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides operational and clinical updates that investors will parse for growth cadence and commercialization progress. Read More.

Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides operational and clinical updates that investors will parse for growth cadence and commercialization progress. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage shows a mixed view — a recent report summarized a consensus rating around “Hold,” which may temper directional conviction despite pockets of bullishness. Read More.

Aggregate analyst coverage shows a mixed view — a recent report summarized a consensus rating around “Hold,” which may temper directional conviction despite pockets of bullishness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), increasing expected losses in the near term (for example, FY2026 EPS was lowered to around -$1.49 from -$1.39). Those cuts weaken short?term earnings visibility and are downside pressure for the stock. Read More.

HC Wainwright trimmed multiple near?term and multi?year EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), increasing expected losses in the near term (for example, FY2026 EPS was lowered to around -$1.49 from -$1.39). Those cuts weaken short?term earnings visibility and are downside pressure for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article questions NovoCure’s ability to disrupt non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), highlighting clinical and market?share challenges; negative narrative risk on therapy adoption could weigh on growth expectations if concerns persist. Read More.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.