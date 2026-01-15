Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for ONE Gas Earnings

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.48 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 36.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q1 2026 EPS view to $2.07 (from $2.01), a modest upside for near-term results that could support earnings beat expectations. MarketBeat OGS

Zacks raised its Q1 2026 EPS view to $2.07 (from $2.01), a modest upside for near-term results that could support earnings beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 estimates (Q3 to $0.47; Q4 to $1.44) and lifted some FY2025/ FY2026 forecasts slightly, signalling modest underlying strength in parts of the earnings profile. MarketBeat OGS

Zacks increased Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 estimates (Q3 to $0.47; Q4 to $1.44) and lifted some FY2025/ FY2026 forecasts slightly, signalling modest underlying strength in parts of the earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included OGS in a Zacks list of “sales growth picks” for 2026, which can draw investor interest and buying from growth-oriented funds. 3 Sales Growth Picks to Bet on for Steady Returns in 2026

Zacks included OGS in a Zacks list of “sales growth picks” for 2026, which can draw investor interest and buying from growth-oriented funds. Neutral Sentiment: An aggregate analyst snapshot shows an average “Hold” rating for OGS, implying limited near-term analyst-driven buy/sell pressure beyond the model tinkering. ONE Gas Receives Average Rating of “Hold”

An aggregate analyst snapshot shows an average “Hold” rating for OGS, implying limited near-term analyst-driven buy/sell pressure beyond the model tinkering. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q1 2027 and Q3 2027 estimates (Q1 to $2.19 from $2.23; Q3 to $0.48 from $0.52), signaling slightly weaker expectations for early FY2027 results. MarketBeat OGS

Zacks cut Q1 2027 and Q3 2027 estimates (Q1 to $2.19 from $2.23; Q3 to $0.48 from $0.52), signaling slightly weaker expectations for early FY2027 results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q2 2026 (to $0.71 from $0.77) and lowered Q4 2027 and FY2027 modestly (FY2027 to $4.90 from $4.92), a slight downward revision to longer?term earnings power that can weigh on the stock. MarketBeat OGS

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

