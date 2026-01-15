What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ESPR FY2025 Earnings?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,816.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

