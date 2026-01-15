eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $361,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,141,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 81,050 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $71,509.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,277.11. This represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock worth $4,388,825 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

EBAY opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

