22,193 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

