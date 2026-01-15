Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 138.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,761,200. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,097 shares of company stock worth $6,099,716. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $653.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $654.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $654.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.76.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

