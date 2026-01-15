First Industrial Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,966% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.