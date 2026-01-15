What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for LSCC FY2025 Earnings?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,829,000 after purchasing an additional 489,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $173,082.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,208.75. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,496.09. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.