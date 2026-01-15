Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 1,337,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 393,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.